Clearstead Trust LLC Trims Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Clearstead Trust LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 3.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Veralto by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Veralto by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 4.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Veralto by 53.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

Veralto Price Performance

Veralto stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.46. 1,011,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,530. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

