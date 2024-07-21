CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

CNB Financial Price Performance

CNB Financial stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $504.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.71. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Petiole USA ltd increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 168,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100,471 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,052,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

