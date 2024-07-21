Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $84.28

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.28 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 88.30 ($1.15). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.14), with a volume of 700,508 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.17) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

