Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.38.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $257.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.59. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $69.63 and a twelve month high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,056 shares of company stock worth $64,899,898. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

