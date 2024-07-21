Comparing United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) and United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for STRATA Skin Sciences and United American Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

STRATA Skin Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 946.83%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and United American Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $33.36 million 0.38 -$10.83 million ($3.30) -1.10 United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United American Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and United American Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -34.92% -65.76% -19.69% United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United American Healthcare has a beta of -1.4, meaning that its share price is 240% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats United American Healthcare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The company products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, and VTRAC lamp systems for the treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions. It also offers TheraClear Acne Therapy System for the treatment of mild to moderate inflammatory, comedonal, and pustular acne. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

