CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) & StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Head-To-Head Survey

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 1.03% 1.93% 1.40% StoneCo 14.08% 12.35% 3.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CompuMed and StoneCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneCo 0 1 8 0 2.89

Valuation and Earnings

StoneCo has a consensus price target of $19.11, suggesting a potential upside of 47.58%. Given StoneCo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than CompuMed.

This table compares CompuMed and StoneCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $5.84 million 0.63 -$30,000.00 $0.04 70.02 StoneCo $2.41 billion 1.69 $318.89 million $1.11 11.67

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than CompuMed. StoneCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompuMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CompuMed has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of StoneCo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

StoneCo beats CompuMed on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

