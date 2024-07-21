Conflux (CFX) Price Up 8.5% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $737.80 million and approximately $33.20 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,088.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.91 or 0.00590289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00108959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00035391 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.18 or 0.00239667 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00049605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00069587 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,023,619,633 coins and its circulating supply is 4,236,116,787 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,023,307,930.23 with 4,235,807,920.88 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17191897 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $37,952,491.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

