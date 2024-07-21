ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 32,124 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,308,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.9 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,559,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,529. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

