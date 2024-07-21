Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 873.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 51.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,551 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.45. 781,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,161. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.06. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

