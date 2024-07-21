Contrasting Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) & NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN)

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) and NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invivyd and NKGen Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Invivyd alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invivyd N/A N/A -$198.64 million ($1.87) -0.61 NKGen Biotech $80,000.00 383.33 -$82.94 million N/A N/A

NKGen Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Invivyd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

70.4% of Invivyd shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Invivyd shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Invivyd and NKGen Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invivyd 0 0 3 0 3.00 NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invivyd presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 885.51%. Given Invivyd’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Invivyd is more favorable than NKGen Biotech.

Risk & Volatility

Invivyd has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Invivyd and NKGen Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invivyd N/A -93.58% -79.93% NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -243.41%

Summary

NKGen Biotech beats Invivyd on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invivyd

(Get Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. The company also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza and COVID-19. It has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About NKGen Biotech

(Get Free Report)

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.