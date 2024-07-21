Cormark Comments on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$5.32. The company had revenue of C$145.20 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$37.96 and a 12-month high of C$49.75.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.