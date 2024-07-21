Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in DexCom by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,868,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in DexCom by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,532,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $628,684,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.66. 2,274,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,305. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.61.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

