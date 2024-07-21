Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648,797 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

HQH stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,501. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

