Cornerstone Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,606,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $8,451,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 25,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,995,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,960. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

