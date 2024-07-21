Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 159,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,976,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 226,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.12. 6,419,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,322,866. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.