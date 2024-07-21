Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $421,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $40,434,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,930. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.23 and its 200 day moving average is $224.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $246.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.06.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

