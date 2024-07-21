Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

PG&E Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,903,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,109,433. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.08. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

