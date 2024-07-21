Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $6.88 on Friday, hitting $572.82. 408,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,581. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

