Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Corteva were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.