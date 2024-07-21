Councilmark Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Philip Morris International comprises 1.4% of Councilmark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

PM stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,819,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,859. The stock has a market cap of $166.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.99. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $109.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

