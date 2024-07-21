Councilmark Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,095 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 1.1% of Councilmark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BK traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,504. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

