Councilmark Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,776 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,775,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,171,430. The company has a market capitalization of $281.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.30.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,588 shares of company stock valued at $568,972,027. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

