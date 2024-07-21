Councilmark Asset Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

NYSE:FMX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.31. The stock had a trading volume of 850,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,965. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $99.24 and a twelve month high of $143.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $1.0206 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.09%.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

