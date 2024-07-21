Councilmark Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Councilmark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.38. The company had a trading volume of 505,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,841. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.79. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.