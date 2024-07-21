Councilmark Asset Management LLC Takes $754,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,686,139,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 9,623.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,611 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,064 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.36. 5,332,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,599,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.