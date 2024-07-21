Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRTO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.44.

Get Criteo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRTO

Criteo Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. On average, analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Criteo news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.67 per share, for a total transaction of $226,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,777,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,955,599.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $194,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Till Hufnagel acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.67 per share, with a total value of $226,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,777,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,955,599.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,239. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Criteo by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,511 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Criteo by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 74,774 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after acquiring an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.