Cronos Market Cap Achieves $2.50 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $5.71 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00046723 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00015186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009606 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000630 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

