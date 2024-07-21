Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Given New $127.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Crown Castle stock opened at $105.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.11.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 16.5% in the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 612.2% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 7.4% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 961,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,930,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 60,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 93,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

