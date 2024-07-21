CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Plans $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.665 per share by the pharmacy operator on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

CVS Health has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVS Health to earn $7.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.14.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.