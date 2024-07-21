CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Plans $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.665 per share by the pharmacy operator on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.
CVS Health has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVS Health to earn $7.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.
CVS Health Price Performance
CVS Health stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.14.
Insider Transactions at CVS Health
In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
