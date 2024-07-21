DeepOnion Market Cap Reaches $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00076128 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00019460 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009635 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

