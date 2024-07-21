Dero Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,384.55 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00002386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $23.18 million and approximately $8,384.55 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,859.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.05 or 0.00583635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.31 or 0.00108038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00035494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00242518 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00049721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00069812 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

