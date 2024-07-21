Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $104.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CL. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $98.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average is $89.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $4,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

