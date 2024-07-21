Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 136.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,911 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,987 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,209. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

