Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,001 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.14% of Devon Energy worth $45,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,871,000 after purchasing an additional 736,449 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $386,832,000 after purchasing an additional 68,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after buying an additional 1,488,374 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,290,000 after buying an additional 156,230 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.74. 4,995,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,307,960. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

