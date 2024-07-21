Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,028 ($39.27).

DGE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.04) to GBX 3,640 ($47.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.31) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.91) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Diageo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Diageo

Diageo Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,490.50 ($32.30) on Friday. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,165.60 ($28.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.51). The stock has a market cap of £55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,729.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,607.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,767.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,640 ($34.24) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.60 ($10,750.36). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 612 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,964. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.