DigiByte Market Capitalization Reaches $145.60 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $145.60 million and $6.11 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,090.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.33 or 0.00587941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00108651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00035542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.23 or 0.00241195 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00049617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00070086 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,143,188,738 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

