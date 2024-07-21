Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 390.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 117,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,813. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $61.35.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

