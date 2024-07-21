DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Barclays

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NYSE DTM opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

