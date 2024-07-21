Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,675,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.16% of Duke Energy worth $6,835,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,744. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $108.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

