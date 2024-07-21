eCash Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $713.07 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $713.07 million and $6.93 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,175.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.22 or 0.00586848 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00050123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00069548 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,731,989,048,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,731,973,423,091 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

