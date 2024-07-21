Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 427,300 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,119 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,519,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,813,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.50. 2,433,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,662. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average of $86.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,278.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,278.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

