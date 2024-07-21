Electroneum Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $42.42 million and $841,967.43 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001152 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,976,847,555 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.