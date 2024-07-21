Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.15

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $7.43. Enel shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 441,818 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Enel Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enel SpA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

Featured Articles

