Energi (NRG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $877,840.20

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and $877,840.20 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00047882 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00015813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,845,956 coins and its circulating supply is 78,845,954 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

