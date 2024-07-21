EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $15.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENLC. Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of ENLC opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. Equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 232.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

