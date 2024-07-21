Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance

GRP.U opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.19. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.68%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

