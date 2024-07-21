Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.53.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $70.14 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $71.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $913,158 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 101,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 39.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,676,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,245,000 after purchasing an additional 475,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.