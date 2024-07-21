Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $115.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $142.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.63.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $95.87 and a 12-month high of $186.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average of $132.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 417,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 716,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 517.9% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.