Ethereum (ETH) Price Tops $3,512.08 on Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $422.25 billion and approximately $9.78 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,512.08 or 0.05230291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00043383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009437 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00015322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,228,315 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

