Ethereum Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $424.98 billion and approximately $14.74 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $3,534.80 or 0.05191608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00047668 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00015548 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009644 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,228,315 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

